Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Frodd accused fellow housemate, Alex of farting which didn’t go down well with the reality star.

The drama had started when the housemates were in the sitting room and they began complaining of a smelling coming from the dressing room.

Frodd declared that it was Alex who had farted and this made the housemates burst into laughter.

Alex who was having none of it came outside and sternly warned Frodd for accusing her of what he did.

She told the housemates that Frodd had earlier warned people to stay away from the room or they’d regret being in it with him.

Frodd immediately defended himself as he denied being the one to have polluted the air, leading to a more back and forth exchange as Soma stepped in to deescalate the issue.

Watch the video below: