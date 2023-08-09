Nigerian singer, Simi, has dished out an advice to Netizens as she reveals the funny name her husband, Adekunle Gold calls her at home.

In a video shared via her Instagram story, the mother of one called her husband and asked him to call her by the new nickname he gave her.

In response, Adekunle Gold referred to Simi as ‘Ojiugo’.

The music star went on to taunt her for putting on medicated glasses at home.

While laughing over this, Simi advised netizens never to marry their friends.

According to her, it’s only friends can disrespect you after getting married to you.

She jokingly added that instead of get married to their friend, they should marry their fan.

In her words:

“I know you people are always saying marry your friend but the thing is that only your friend will disrespect you like this. So if you want respect and someone that keeps you on that pedestal, marry your fan.”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “The table has turned” – Reactions as Kizz Daniel appoints Emperor Geezy as CEO of his record label, FlyBoy Inc (Video)