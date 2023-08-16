Popular Influencer, Pamilerin has showered praises on his friend and singer, Adekunle Gold for randomly sending him money.

Taking to his Twitter page, the digital marketer shared the screenshot of the alert he woke up to from the singer.

Pamilerin revealed that Adekunle Gold is in the habit of sending him money unprovoked, and wouldn’t even say a word to him about it.

Just this morning, the music star sent him a whooping sum of 250,000 naira.

Sharing the news, Pamilerin wrote;

“He will wake up and send me money unprovoked without saying a word 😂”

In another post, he wrote;

“How do I explain that Tio Tequila is Almoruf.

That Daddy Deja is Almoruf.

E no dey give”

See below:

He will wake up and send me money unprovoked without saying a word 😂 pic.twitter.com/cAmmPCxojd — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) August 16, 2023

How do I explain that Tio Tequila is Almoruf. That Daddy Deja is Almoruf.

E no dey give — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) August 16, 2023