A video of Bobrisky’s mother sobbing uncontrollably while speaking about her family after her husband’s death has sparked outrage.

The heartbroken woman spoke out about her husband’s death and the strange circumstances surrounding his death in the video.

While describing him as a loving husband, she revealed that the morning he died, he woke her up and prayed fiercely for her and the entire family.

His action surprised her and she knew something was up. Sadly, when she she asked her elder son to check on him, he had already died.

In her words:

“He was a good man and a loving husband. Last week, we both went for the burial of his brother’s wife. He woke me up on the morning of 14th and said tomorrow is your birthday.

“He started praying heavily for me and mentioned all his family and started praying. I was concerned and I knew something was up. I called our first born to check on him and when he checked, he had died.”

