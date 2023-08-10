Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of popular Nigerian singer, Davido has leaked a chat between her and a secret admirer.

In the chat, the secret admirer professed his undying love for Sophia.

The mystery man vowed to be her peace of mind.

His message reads:

“Let me be your peace of mind. I can’t get my mind off how beautiful you are. You are my heart desire and I want to be that man that will give you peace of mind.

“I want to make beautiful memories with you all of my life and give you everything you ever prayed or wished for. I am very ready to go far and wide for your love and treat you like the queen that you are.

“That is why I choose you out of the billions because you are my one in a billion. Please let us work this out. I am telling you how I feel about you from the depth of my heart.”

Sharing the chat, Sophia Momodu wondered what will happen since she already has peace of mind.

“As I don already get peace of mind nko? Trips.” she wrote.

See the chat below;



