Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC reveals she can’t sleep with any BBNaija guy, as colleague Uriel gossips to her about the privates of a certain male housemate.

While having a conversation with Uriel Oputa, when the latter insisted that CeeC leaves Neo Akpofure for her.

CeeC agreed and said that she wants nothing to do with him and he knows that already.

Uriel asked CeeC whether she can be intimate with any housemate on the show or outside the house, but CeeC replied, saying that she cannot sleep with any guy who was once a BBNaija housemate.

The discussion changed and Uriel pointed at a blind section of the camera and asked ‘what of him?’, then marveled at the size of the manhood of the unamed housemate which made CeeC burst into laughter.

Watch video below;