Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has said accused her colleague, Princess of faking her foreign accent.

The gym enthusiast said she asked her if she traveled to the United States of America or if she had stayed in U.S. for long because she could not understand what she says.

Uriel made this known while she was having her diary session with Biggie on Wednesday, as she revealed that they know each other outside so she was surprised to enter the house and see her speak with an American accent.

She stated categorically that Princess’ accent is not real, and explained that when she questioned Princess about it, she took offense.

According to the US-based content creator, the weird accent is ”too much for my ear and I don’t understand.”

Watch the video below: