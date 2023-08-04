Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Inetimi Alfred Timaya, better known as Timaya, has stirred concern among fans after sharing a recent post on social media.

The singer appeared to have lost a lot of weight in the photo, prompting worries about his well-being.

In the post, Timaya cryptically wrote:

“Money is no longer the root of all evil. Attention is.”

See below:

Timaya’s noticeable slimmer stature caught many fans eyes, and his followers soon started expressing their apprehension about his weight loss. Many fans reached out, inquiring about his condition and offering well-wishes.

It is worthy to note that the singer had previously celebrated shedding 20kg in weight in 2020, surprising many with his transformation. However, his recent photos have sparked discussions about body shape and the importance of taking care of one’s health.

Some fans saying that significant weight loss can be a potential indication of underlying health issues. They sincerely encouraged the singer to seek medical attention if necessary, expressing genuine concern for his well-being.

Reacting One Josh Blaze Marcel wrote: “U sick?”

edafe_small20 wrote: “I hope you dey okay sha ❤️”

prettydinma22 wrote: “Hope it’s normal weight lost abi u are sick hmmmmmm take care of ur self ooo.”

alake970 wrote: “This una old school go be something else 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

elishajboy wrote: “Chulo which kind dressing be this again😂. I love u regardless 😂”

Comrade Ifeanyi Precious wrote: “This ur weight loss sef dey fear me oo.”

doyoulovebj wrote: “Word from a wise man❤️❤️”

Mrbryt wrote: “This one don commot from trimming down o….chulo wetin u dey think?”

Apostle Timothy wrote: “Bro, you have slimmed down. Hope all is well?”