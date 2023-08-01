Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, claims that the death of his father influenced his perspective.

The “Calm Down” hitmaker claims that he didn’t take life seriously while he was a child until his father passed away, at which point he came to appreciate the value of family.

While appearing as a guest on the Afrobeats podcast hosted by popular media personality, Adesope Olajide, Rema revealed that before the death of his father, Mr. Ikubor, he used to be very playfully and uncoordinated.

Rema made this disclosure during a chat with Shopsydoo on his podcast hosted. In his words, he said:

“It [losing my dad] shaped me, to be honest. It shaped my mindset, my mood, you know.

“There was a point in time I was very colorful, I would say. I was funny, running around, and unserious. I never took life seriously until when I lost my dad. And it just shows different sides of people. It just shows the importance of family as well.

“Yeah, as siblings we might have our fights, and quarrels but you never know when you will just not see them again; the people you are closest to. For my dad, my dad used to call me a soldier.”