Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

The sad news was first shared by the brand influencer’s sibling, Debola Okuneye, on Monday.

“My father died this morning and we are making preparations for his burial.” he wrote.

Also, Lastborn, who is the Secretary of the Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car hire service situated at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, where then late Okuneye worked as one of its directors, revealed that the deceased will be laid to rest by 4 pm today, according to Islamic rites.

‘Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today,” he confirmed.

Confirming the news via Snapchat, Bobrisky announced to his fans that his father died this morning.

He wrote: “Guys I lost my dad dis morning 😥”

Okuneye will be laid to rest in his hometown in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state.

See Bob’s post below;



