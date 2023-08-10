Fast-rising Nigerian music sensation, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi popularly known by his stage name Seyi Vibez has revealed what inspired him into becoming a musician.

During an interview with SMADE of Afronation, the singer revealed that as a child he loved how music videos are made, and sparked his love for music.

He further said that the inspiration to becoming a music artist started when his friend took him to the studio to let him see how music was recorded.

Reaching the studio, he was amazed with how everything was setup in the studio and had wished to be part of that setting someday.

The talented musician also stated that his first song was recorded when he was 14-years of age.

Noting that his mum has been supportive ever since he made his intentions known to her of wanting to become a musician.

Watch him speak: