Famous Afrobeats singer Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, commonly known as Seyi Vibez has disclosed that Runtown is one of the artists who influenced him to pursue music as a career.

The ‘Bullion Van’ singer revealed it while out with Runtown and UK-based journalist and podcaster Adesope Olajide aka Shopsydoo.

Adesope stated in a video that appeared online that Runtown was the one who initially introduced him to Seyi Vibez’s music four years prior.

The renowned singer replied that the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner was his mentor and the driving force behind his entire career.

“Let me tell you something that you don’t even know, Runtown was the first person to mention Seyi Vibez to me almost four years ago,” Shopsydoo stated.

Seyi Vibez responded; “That’s why I said he [Runtown] is my OG. The likes of Runtown inspired my whole [music] career, trust me. I swear down.”