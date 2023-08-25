BBNaija All-stars housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed her plans for next year.

She revealed this during a discussion with her fellow housemate, Omashola.

According to her, she plans to get married and have a baby next year.

“I think next year, I’ll have a baby, I’ll get married not just baby” she said.

Omashola responded by saying that Mercy is going to be like his friend, Faith Nketsi who spoil her one-year-old baby with designers.

“You be like my friend Faith Nketsi, they wan use designer finish their one year old baby” he said.

Mercy Eke affirmed to this as she reveals that she would spoil her baby with everything she never had as a child.

“Yeah, I’m going to spoil my baby, everything I never had as a child” she replied.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ:BBtitans’ Yemi Cregx Emotional As He Receives Mercedes Benz, 1 Million Naira Cheque And Other Gifts From Fans (Video)