Popular actress and comedian, Warri Pikin has berated trolls who are criticizing her weight loss.

It would be recalled that the socialite underwent a surgical procedure to reduce her weight.

Many people who weren’t happy with it had criticized her for having surgery because they thought she was more beautiful in her prior figure.

Warri Pikin responded to the critiques by saying she wished her detractors should go through what she did, particularly the breathlessness and joint discomfort.

She referred to them as miscreants while assuring them that she had not changed and in fact was much happy and healthier.

She wrote;

“I am still her but happier and healthier.

For those of you who didn’t watch the full video on YouTube but are coming here to write rubbish, and also saying you prefer my before. I wish you experience all I went through especially the breathlessness and joint pain.

Bunch of insensitive miscreants”.