Popular Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Pere Egbi speaks on what had stopped him from swinging his fist at Adekunle while he was provoking him with his excessive shouting.

Earlier, there had been an altercation between the two housemates during a film shooting. Pere had insisted that a cap be taken from Venita and placed on Kiddwaya.

Adekunle jumped in to defend his love interest, leading to a back and forth exchange between the former US military officer and Adekunle.

While speaking with Kiddwaya and Cross after the fight, he said that he would have swung, with accuracy, at Adekunle if he had kept ranting.

The reality star and actor stated that what had stopped him was that he remembered he’s in Big Brother’s house and on live TV.

Watch video below: