Controversial music star, Portable has opened up on his relationship with the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami.

It would be recalled that reports had been making the rounds online that the singer was in a relationship with the socialite as their chats surfaced.

The comments were recorded at various points while they were exchanging sweet phrases like “my king” and “my queen,” along with love emoticons.

In an interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable finally discussed their relationship and made it clear that they were seeing each other.

He said that before her husband, the King, passed away, Queen Dami was just a fan as he refuted claims that he is the father of her child.

Portable said;

“No the Alaafin of Oyo is the owner of the child.

She is my fan from Day one but I heard the King is dead and after King na King.

If the King wasn’t dead, you wouldn’t see me with her. I don’t run after people’s wives”.

Watch the video below;