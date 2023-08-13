Controversial Nigerian street pop artiste, Portable Omolalomi, simply known as Portable has made a significant announcement, revealing his self-identification as a ritualist during an exclusive interview.

The ‘Zazoo’ crooner made this disclosure on a Nigerian audiovisual podcast.

During the podcast, Portable discussed fellow singer Seyi Vibes and noted that Seyi appeared to be adopting the musical style of Asake, an artist signed under Olamide’s record label, YBNL.

While the singer did not give an in depth explaining about his statement, netizens have however reacted to his comments.

@Xperience_Snr: “Shouldn’t he be called in to explain what he meant by saying “I’m a ritualist”??”

@lifeofzic: “Everybody don turn kanayo o kanayo.”

@_theCabal: “lol this dude cracks me up every time.”

@thehakeem_: “This guy and wahala, 5&6”

@God abeg…: “ama rishualiss” should I laugh or cry. I’m stressed.”

@SteeflerBadman: “Una dn carry mad man enter podcast.”

@_Saintlou: “Una Don finally carry potable come this podcast.”

