An adorable video of Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson teaching her daughters how to prepare and pound yam, is currently trending online .

In the video, Purity and Angel could be seen pounding yam.

Mercy Johnson could also be heard in the background calling her daughters ‘Uromi babes’ as she instructs them on how to do it properly.

She encourages them to continue when they got tired, saying that if they can be able to eat the delicacy, they should as well be able to prepare it.

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Mercy wrote:

“Uromi babes. If you can eat then you can pound”.

Watch the video below;

ALsO READ:“It’s a blessing to be surrounded by love, care, trust and support” Actor, Van Vicker grateful as he celebrates 46th birthday with Family photos