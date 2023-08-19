Former Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has blasted content creator and actress Monalisa Stephen for stating that BBNaija platform made her who she is today.

During a recent chat with Pulse ‘Hot Takes’, the plus-sized actress stated that without the BBNaija platform, Tacha wouldn’t have been popular.

Monalisa Stephen said that she would still be on social media twerking to get attention, were it not for the BBN platform that made her became famous.

Tacha was not happy with the actress statement and she started off by body-shaming her. She pointed that if the actress took her running regiment as serious as she runs her mouth, she would have been in better shape.

The reality star noted also that she had expressed her gratitude countless times before now, stating that in addition to the spotlight BBN has given her, she also puts in hard work to be what she is.

“If you run as much as you run you mouth you would have been in better shape!! Why didn’t they make Ella?? If you don’t stfu

How many times do I have to say HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR THE PLATFORM!! Oh no, I’m suppose to resume at their office and clean desks and tables daily!! You’ll forever be dum*b!! iPUT IN WORK.”