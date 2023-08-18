BBNaija star Tacha Akide has drummed support for All-stars housemate, Ilebaye.

This comes after Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya, and Seyi plotted to get Ilebaye, who already has two strikes, disqualified from the show by getting a third strike.

Ike had told Pere, Kiddwaya and Seyi that he will throw Baye’s belongings in the toilet as well as the bathroom walkway, an idea which they agreed to.

He was later captured carrying out their plan.

However, their plan was futile as they didn’t get the reaction they wanted from Ilebaye.

When Baye found her belongings on the ground, she was left her heartbroken.

The reality star left the clothes on the floor, walked away to her bed, and cried her eyes out.

Reacting to it via Twitter, Tacha, described their behavior as ‘shitty’ as she prays for Ilebaye to emerge winner of the BBNaija All-star show so she can rub it on their faces.

“Na this kine problem I dey like loool!

Hands down shitty behavior! At this point, I just pray Ilebaye wins!! To just run it on y’all faces. Must be ment”. She wrote.

See her post below;



