Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has assured her husband, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2baba, of her love for him.

On Friday night, the mother of two shared a photo of herself and her husband, as he assured him of her love, on her Instagram page.

Annie remarked that it has always been and will always be her hubby, no one else because he is her soulmate.

She noted how they are made for each and also promised to love him till death.

She wrote, “LYTID.

@official2baba it has always been you… Still you… will always be ONLY YOU.

Soulmate, made4eachOther.”

See her post below:

Annie’s assurance is coming days after her husband, 2baba expressed his worries over losing her.