Popular Nigerian singer, Phyno has welcomed his first child.

The music star took to his Instagram page to share the good news to his fans and followers.

Sharing a photo of himself and adorable child, Phyno revealed that he took out time to be a father and also work on a new music.

According to him, it’s been a wholesome experience.

However, he didn’t reveal the gender of his baby.

He wrote:

“I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. ❤️

NEW MUSIC OUT THIS FRIDAY . PRE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO”

See below;

