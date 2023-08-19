Priscilla Ojo, daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has denied claims of being in a romantic relationship with any celebrities in the entertainment industry including her best friend and influencer, Enioluwa.

Theinfong reports that the entrepreneur, during an interview with Punch, stated that Enioluwa is actually her best friend, and not a lover, as many people assume.

According to Priscilla, it is normal for people to make such assumptions about their friendship, but she does not allow it get to her.

She said, “When people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I am a very hardworking person, and I connect with a lot of important people, including celebrities and media personalities. It is normal for people to make assumptions, so I don’t really let it get to me. Enioluwa is actually my best friend.

“I have learnt to ignore and not focus my energy on things like that. Rather, I channel my energy into positive things, such as making money. Sometimes, negative comments can work in a positive way. When people talk about one, it means one is important.”

She further revealed that she like to venture into the movie industry and playing a struggling child is her ideal role.

She said, “I want to go into acting next year. I actually love acting, and I feel I have it in me. The reason I have not rushed into it is because I want to take my time and make sure I go in at the right time.

“I would like to play the role of a child probably struggling at a young age, and later became successful. Something empowering; girl power.”

Speaking on her mother’s relationship with showbiz guru, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O, Priscilla said her mom’s happiness is paramount to everyone.

She said, “I am very happy that she is happy. The family loves him, and I love their relationship. Her happiness is obvious to everyone.”