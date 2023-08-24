In light of her experiences as a corper, seasoned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has urged for the elimination of the NYSC program.

The actress noted that since corps members can’t travel across the nation without facing dangers to their safety, it would be wiser to discontinue the program.

She shared experience from her time as a corper and noted how freer people could traverse the country without fear for their lives.

The fitness enthusiast contrasted it with the present time and noted that there’s no point in putting the lives of young people at risk over archaic ideas.

In her words:

“When I served in the North,it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without LET OR HINDRANCE!

Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas.

Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically 🤨🙄”