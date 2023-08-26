Linda, the wife of late Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has opened up on the death of her husband, saying she will miss him greatly.

Theinfong recalls that the Nollywood veteran, who died on May 7, was laid to rest last week in his hometown of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

In videos posted by the publisher of Yes! Magazine, Azuh Arinze, Saint Obi’s wife said it is difficult to accept that her husband is dead as the painful loss has left the family sad.

She said, “I believe our (she and Saint Obi) meeting was divinely orchestrated. You were highly domesticated. I miss you. I still don’t know how to feel. This should not have happened. It is very difficult to accept that you are gone, that my children will no longer have a father, and I will not hold your hulky frame again. My children and I pray for you daily. Your death has left us despondent. Losing you to the cold hands of death is my deepest sorrow. Nothing can heal the pain inside. I love you and always have.”