May Edochie, a popular socialite, stipulates divorce speculations by taking off her wedding ring to attend an event.

Yul, a superb actor, had set in motion a long series of drama after revealing his second wife Judy Austin and a child he had with her.Many people are now familiar with the Edochie family drama.

The subsequent drama began in March, when the couple lost their first child, Kambilichukwu.

There have been speculations that May Edochie has filed for divorce from her husband and has taken him and his second wife to court for infidelity.

Fuel has been added to the already fiery speculations as May Edochie is spotted without her wedding ring while out for a social function.

See her post:

See some reactions below:

Delia_jordie said: “I cannot be numbered in my home ~ Queen May”

ola_cheedah asked: “So make she Dey wear wedding ring of a man wey don follow bag of beans”

tochukwujoyce wrote: “Wetin concern Vulture with a barber ???? SMH ..May u are doing well..”

havilahdivas101 remarked: “This wedding ring no epp her let her trash it pls.”