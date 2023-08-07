A Nigerian businesswoman identified as Rita Egwu has tackled Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie over his recent interview.

Recall that during an interview with Media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actor spoke out about Yul Edochie’s affair with Judy Austin.

He claimed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

He went on to give praises to May Edochie, who he credited for being the success behind her and Yul’s 18-year marriage.

The veteran described May as not just his daughter-in-law, but his beloved as he technically stated that he loves her more than the other wives of his sons.

Singing her praises, he described May as exceptionally brilliant and a computer wizard.

Reacting to this, a businesswoman named Rita Egwu tackled Pete Edochie for claiming to love May Edochie after shooting a movie with Judy Austin weeks before she gave birth to her second child with Yul Edochie.

She wrote;

“E love May but e dey go shoot film wey Judy produce.

The last shoot was just weeks before she had her second child and e dey thank her for video dey praise the production team including Judy!

Abeg make I hear word!!!”

