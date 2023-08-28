Popular Nollywood actress and movie director, Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks on contentment as she celebrates her 39th birthday with stunning photoshoots.

The screen goddess who clocks 39 years old today, August 28 and she has emphasized that happiness in life comes from being satisfied with what one has.

The mother of four shared dazzling photos of herself in an elegantly tailored dress to mark her new age.

Mercy Johnson said that fans and colleagues do not have to post her photos if they don’t want to, but they should say a silent prayer thanking God for her life.

She wrote:



“Contentment is a realization that life is a gift and true happiness comes after contentment”.

Please you don’t have to post my picture, just say a silent “Thank you to God prayer for me”…

