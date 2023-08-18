Veteran Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, has claimed that modern-day actors have prioritised “fake acting” over realness.

The 54-year-old British-Nigerian thespian stated this in a recent interview with Hip TV.

The ‘Phone Swap’ actor insisted that modern-day Nollywood actors have prioritised “fake acting” above the natural realness that was the hallmark of veteran actors.

In his words:

“When I used to watch the old Nollywood, those were the stories that used to excite me. Those are Ramsey Noah’s flicks, Rita Dominic, Pete Edochie, Omotola Jalade, Genevieve Nnaji. The stories were really good. The acting was great.

“I know that things had moved on, but in this age of artificial intelligence, perhaps, they [morden day actors] have taken on more of artificial acting rather than realness which was there [old Nollywood], and which you actually find more in Yoruba movies, by the way.

“I remember watching Hubert Ogundes, Jide Kosoko, Baba Suwe, Papilolo. These were real hard core veterans at that time.

Things have changed and they must change. Things have changed for the better and some things have also changed for the worse. And I can understand this feeling of nostalgia for wanting to go back to the old Nollywood. The wonderful thing would be to marry that old Nollywood now with new Nollywood so that it is a marriage that would please our audiences.”