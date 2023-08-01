Nigerian actress, Aniebiet Francis, believes that most restless wives who are constantly suspicious of their husbands’ behaviours and lack of activity were once side chicks in other people’s relationships.

The actress said this in a post on her official Facebook page, where she addressed how some wives are constantly worried about their husbands’ movements.

According to Aniebiet Francis, some of these restless ladies’ pasts continue to haunt them because they believe their husbands are trying find ways to cheat since they have done so in the past.

These women, she claims, live in constant worry that their husbands are unfaithful or that someone is doing to their spouses what they did to other people’s partners.

She wrote:

“Some of the most restless wives are the ones that were once official side chics in people’s relationships.

Their expertise in cheating tricks makes every action and inaction of their husbands suspicious.

They literally live a life of fear. Fear that someone is doing to them what they did to others.

May we not become victims of our past atrocities.”