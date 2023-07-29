Veteran Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro has lost her husband.

The 59-years old thespian took to her Instagram page to share the depressing news.

Sharing a picture of her deceased husband, Ebele Okaro penned an emotional note to express her sorrow.

The grieving actress revealed that she didn’t think of his death as his final departure from the world, but rather as a period of respite from its hardships and suffering.

She wrote;

“Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that could know today. How nothing but our sadness can really pass away? And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much..

ANYI REST IN PEACE”.

See her post below;

