A Nigerian lady who admits to being an ex-side chick has gone online to vent about her cheating husband.

The unidentified lady who shared her ordeal on an anonymous platform revealed that she was once a side chick to married men, but she had repented after marrying her man.

However, her husband has developed a habit of cheating with other women.

She sought counsel from married people who might have dealt with similar situations in the past.

In her words;

“Married people only. why did you cheat? I am no longer a side chick, I have repented but my husband is yet to change. Biko is there any possibility that he will change?I am really hurting,l have tasted enough dose of what I dished to other women in the past.”