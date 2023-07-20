Netizens has ridiculed Nollywood actress, Judy Austin for showing love to Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown.

It all started when the US-based entrepreneur shared photos of herself from a religious summit.

Reacting to this, Judy Austin showed love to Anita Brown by liking the post.

As usual, Netizens took to the comment of the post to drag Judy mercilessly.

Many pointed out that the two are the same since they are both homewreckers.

“Judy Austin just dey run up and down finally Judy just run enter market. Mad Woman like she”One Devine Okara wrote.

One Royal Body Organics wrote, “Homewreckers club

One Nwapa Adaobi wrote, “Juju Zukwanuike

One Arin Wealth wrote, “They are in the same WhatsApp group

One Dark Pearl wrote, “This one collecting people’s husband association worldwide. Nigeria branch and the American branch

One Remmy Oladunni wrote, “She is her fellow oloriburuku

One Onorn Chor wrote, “Witches Coven

See the post and few other reactions below;

