BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has shared a little known secret about her mother, Titilala’s romance with Popular Nigerian singer, D’banj.

She revealed this to Omashola while discussing about their Media personality, Denrele Edun

Angel had revealed that she grew up to meet Denrele because he was pretty close with her mom.

According to her, her mom was in the entertainment industry.

The reality star went on to reveal that Titi dated a popular figure while in the entertainment industry.

“My mum dated someone that was famous in the industry. ” she told Omashola.

When Omashola asked about the person’s name, Angel Smith whispered that her mother dated D’banj.

