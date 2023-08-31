Veteran Nigerian Afro-Fuji star, Alexander Adegbola Akande, better known as 9ice has said that late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti gave Nigerian musicians the platform to climb to the top.

The ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner stated this during a recent interview with ‘Sis Project Studios’, pointed out that Fela as the pioneer of Afrobeats, introduced a genre that made things easier for many artistes who were trying different things and looking for a way to showcase their talents to the world.

In his words:

“Fela Anikulapo-Kuti gave us the platform which is Afrobeat for us to climb on top. We were trying to do Afropop. We were trying to do afrobeats. We were trying to do different names. But Baba [Fela] already has something that the world recognized.

“Afrobeat taught me a lot. King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti are our grandfathers. And I’m glad to be in existence to emulate or to follow what they’ve done.”