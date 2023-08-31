Ace Nigerian musician Peter Okoye, who also goes by ‘Mr P’, has threatened lawsuits against Polaris and Access banks for permitting impersonation.

The one half of PSquare music group lamented about some persons using his name to scam unsuspecting victims.

Peter Okoye alleged that the imposter created accounts with the name ‘Peter Okoye PSQuare’ in the two aforementioned banks without the financial institutions doing due diligence.

The ‘Cool It Down’ crooner has been running a lottery programme which online fraudsters have taken advantage of to exploit fans who believe they are dealing with the singer.

Fed up with the constant attacks by people who claim he scammed them by demanding money, Peter took to his social media pages and threatened a lawsuit against Access and Polaris banks

He questioned why banks would allow anyone to open an account in his name without verification, adding that he will sue for damages and intends to call out more banks.

The artiste suspects are colluding with some of the fraudsters due to the manner in which the banks handle the matter of impersonation.

Mr P tweeted: “Enough is enough. It’s either an inside job or otherwise. I have a name to protect here and save some of these innocent victims. So get ready for me and my legal team.

“How can @polarisbankltd and @myaccessbank allow someone to open an account in the name of “PETER OKOYE PSQUARE” without valid means of identification, no BVN, no biometrics, no verified address or even utility bill to correspond with the address of the account owner.

Now they are using my name to scam innocent people. I’m suing this bank for damages @officialefcc take note.”