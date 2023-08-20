Chinonso Egemba, a Nigerian medical doctor and social media influencer known as Aproko Doctor, gifted his wife a phone she has been wanting.

He purchased a Galaxy Fold 5 for his partner, Chiamaka Fidelis-Egemba, and surprised her with it while they were in their room.

Aproko Doctor asked her to help him get something he put under a pillow in a video he posted on Twitter, and when she went to check, she discovered the phone.

Chiamaka was immediately overcome with excitement and she almost jumped on her husband as a way of showing apreciation but he appealed to her not to hop on him because he has a migraine.

She broke into a momentary praise and worship dance while still struggling to contain her excitement. The medic told his wife that she would be free to jump on him later when he’s feeling better.

Sharing the clip, Chinonso wrote; “I surprised my madam with her dream phone.Her reaction is priceless! This woman is a vibe abeg.”

