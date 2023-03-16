TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

“Make sure your surgeon is fully qualified” – Aproko doctor warns Nigerian girls going for BBLs

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian doctor and media influencer, Aproko Doctor has advised ladies to make sure their cosmetic surgeon is qualified before going for surgery. 

He made this tweet after another Nigerian lady died after undergoing a BBL which he described as dangerous and carrying huge risk. 

In his words:

READ ALSO

Skiibii declares willingness to pay for two ladies butt…

Nigerian doctor questions Nigerians who are tribalistic as…

“If you want to have cosmetic surgery, make sure your surgeon is fully qualified. Yes, every surgical procedure comes with risks, esp BBLs. A lady just died here in Lagos following one of these surgeries. May she RIP BBLs can be dangerous and carry a huge risk, so be aware.”

He pointed out that he is aware that every surgical procedure comes with risks but that of cosmetic surgery, especially BBLs come with the most dangerous risks.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make sure your surgeon is fully qualified” – Aproko doctor warns Nigerian…

Moment lady mistook a stranger for Ayra Starr (Video)

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Desmond Elliot’s political opponent, Olumide Oworu, cries out over attack

Ini Edo shares glimpse of her daughter for the first time on her 2nd birthday

Man in pains after receiving wedding IV from lady he ditched to focus on Peter…

Nigerian man marries lady two years after sending her ‘kfb’ via DM

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More