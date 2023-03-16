“Make sure your surgeon is fully qualified” – Aproko doctor warns Nigerian girls going for BBLs

Nigerian doctor and media influencer, Aproko Doctor has advised ladies to make sure their cosmetic surgeon is qualified before going for surgery.

He made this tweet after another Nigerian lady died after undergoing a BBL which he described as dangerous and carrying huge risk.

In his words:

“If you want to have cosmetic surgery, make sure your surgeon is fully qualified. Yes, every surgical procedure comes with risks, esp BBLs. A lady just died here in Lagos following one of these surgeries. May she RIP BBLs can be dangerous and carry a huge risk, so be aware.”

He pointed out that he is aware that every surgical procedure comes with risks but that of cosmetic surgery, especially BBLs come with the most dangerous risks.