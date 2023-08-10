The Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Princess Onyejekwe, who was evicted on Sunday, has asked BBNaija viewers to contact the reality show’s producers against the recently implemented jury system.

After the jury, comprised of Bisola, Mike Edwards, and Dorathy, unanimously decided that she should be the housemate to leave in the second week, he was kicked out on Sunday.

Ike (1.59%), Princess (-1.54%), and Seyi (0.89%) received the fewest votes among the three colleagues. Princess was chosen by Mike, Bisola, and Dorathy as the bottom-three a reality star to be kicked out as part of their jury duty.

The entrepreneur gave an interview to Naija FM in Lagos after being kicked out, during which she expressed sympathy for her supporters because she believed the eviction jury had treated her unfairly despite their votes nearly tripling those of the roommate who had the fewest votes.

Princess said; “I feel bad for my fans because they are the ones that took their time to vote but the votes didn’t reflect because of the [eviction] jury.

So, they are the ones to protest. Make dem open page write petition to Big Brother [organisers]. But me wey go dey house, I don try, I don do my best.”