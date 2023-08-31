Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve and her fiancee has done their traditional wedding.

Recall that earlier this month, the thespian announced that she is engaged.

Weeks after the announcement, Chisom Steve has revealed that her traditional wedding has taken place.

According to her, it took place on the 26th, of August 2023.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video from the ceremony.

In another post, the newlywed shared a photo of herself and her fiance turned husband showing only his back view.

In the second slide, Chisom stated that men are scum regardless.

She wrote; “Regardless, men are scum! Fear men!!!”

See below;

ALSO READ:”I married the man I prayed for today” – lady joyfully shares as she gets wedded to the man of her dreams (Photos)