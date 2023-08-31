Popular Nigerian singer, Rema have continued to fuel speculation that he’s dating American singer, Justine Skye.

Recall that the duo has been sparking dating rumors for a long time now.

They were spotted together on several occasion before and after the release of their song and this has sparked speculations that they are together.

Last night, Rema and Justine Skye fueled rumour about them dating after they were spotted together during Justine’s birthday celebration.

In the video currently trending online, the duo were seen close to each as Justine sat facing her birthday cake surrounded with lit candles.

They both looked too cozy for comfort.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:Actress, Eniola Badmus Debunks Alleged Marital Crises Between Olakunle Churchill And Rosy Meurer, Shares Video evidence