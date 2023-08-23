Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade is thankful to God after surviving a car crash in Spain.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker revealed via her official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 22 that the accident happened somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim.

The superstar singer who said she only lost a nail in the incident give thanks to God for keeping her and her crew alive.

She wrote; “We were in a car crash at 12:06 (noon), somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain. I also experienced a minor medical emergency after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day.

“Life is for the living. I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said no. It all happened suddenly but nothing is too sudden for God. I only lost a nail. The blood of Jesus spoke for us. His Grace is more than sufficient.”

