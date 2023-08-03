Controversial relationship adviser, Blessing CEO shares her opinion on Yul Edochie’s polygamy scandal as she rubbishes Judy Austin for degrading the actor.

Since last year, when the actor startled many by revealing the kid he had with his colleague and claiming Judy as his second wife, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have become household names on social media.

Blessing CEO stated that it was time for her to voice her perspective on the saga as well, as many celebrities and internet users had already expressed their varied opinions.

Since polygamy is accepted in Africa, according to Blessing CEO, who is good friends with Yul, he had the right to take another wife.

She does not agree with his treatment of his first wife, May, particularly after the death of their first child.

She said that Judy Austin’s frequent online antics undermine the respect that Yul Edochie formerly had.

Watch the video below: