Famous Nollywood, Nkem Owoh has released his first formal statement since losing his daughter.

Her family laid her to rest on August 24 at her father’s homeland of Enugu State, two months after her passing.

Nkem recently took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kindness and support for him and his family.

Nothing, he said, is more reassuring in the face of catastrophe than realizing you’re not alone.

The veteran continued, saying that losing his daughter was a transition that he hadn’t expected and that it had left him with a sharp sense of grief.

But he is confident that, with the support he has been getting, he will succeed.

He wrote: