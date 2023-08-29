Famous Nollywood, Nkem Owoh has released his first formal statement since losing his daughter.
Her family laid her to rest on August 24 at her father’s homeland of Enugu State, two months after her passing.
Nkem recently took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kindness and support for him and his family.
Nothing, he said, is more reassuring in the face of catastrophe than realizing you’re not alone.
The veteran continued, saying that losing his daughter was a transition that he hadn’t expected and that it had left him with a sharp sense of grief.
But he is confident that, with the support he has been getting, he will succeed.
He wrote:
“I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family. When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone.
It was with deep gratitude that I received your note, and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate and I am feeling an acute sense of loss.
However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief”.
Discussion about this post