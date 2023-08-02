Controversial Tiktoker, Okoye Blessing Nwakego popularly known as Ego, who got nabbed for defaming thespian, Eniola Badmus has been slammed with a two years prison sentence.

The Tiktoker was charged today, Wednesday, August 2nd, and a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced her to two years in prison.

Two counts that appear to be related to cyberstalking were brought against Blessing Nwakego in court. She and a man named Chimabia, who is currently at large, were accused of conspiring to commit a felony, specifically cyberstalking, between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the honorable court. This offense was punishable under Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

She was found guilty of the counts against her following the court’s decision, and count one resulted in a sentence of one year in prison with the possibility of a N50,000 fine.

She received a two-year prison term on count two, with the possibility of an additional N100,000 fine. While the periods of imprisonment must run concurrently, the terms of the consecutive must be consecutive.

Naturally, Ego went with the latter option after reading online that she had consented to pay the N150k fee in exchange for her freedom.