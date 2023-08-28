BNXN, an Afro-pop singer, has been dragged over recent advice to men to sleep with other people’s girlfriends.

The “Outside” singer posted a photo of himself relaxing in his Bentley along with some life advice for men.

According to the quote he shared, men should endeavor to have an affair with other people’s partners once a year.

The quote read …

“Once a year, try to dey knack somebody girlfriend” -ODG.”

See post below:

See some reactions below:

sheer_indefatigability_ remarked: “Sad generation with sick minds… All living for social media.”

mr.odunga_ said: “Na so lyanya fuvk people wife and girlfriend he music career die.”

un_knomw04 penned: “People babe sweet die no jokes, especially when you know the person”

djmoshoodex commented: “Okay snr man”

soft_millionaire said: “And carry bad luck with Disease”

Dadboy_rizzy___ noted: “Until dem snap your yansh again”.

ke_ssy251 noted: “It’s true and it’s good for the health”

iamjerielz commented: “See as Rolex tight buju baby orobo kibo”

avalonokpe wrote: “Some people role model”