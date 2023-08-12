After the BBNaija reality star Vee Iye hinted at her relationship, the identity of her partner emerges as Dj Shawn.

The brand influencer has taken to Twitter to share a photo of herself with her new man, emphasizing how enticing the love is.

Following fan speculation and investigations into Vee’s partner’s identity, he has been identified as a disc jockey.

A look at DJ Shawn’s Instagram page confirmed the claim, as he posted an Instagram story video of them in a club wishing her a happy birthday in advance.

“Birthday girl soon,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Fans of Vee Iye had already flooded his page warning him about how he handles the heart of their favourite.

“No give our favorite breakfast chop oo🙄she no like stress abeg no stress her oo😩,” a fan @kennypearl9 wrote.

Watch the video below;