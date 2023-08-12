After the BBNaija reality star Vee Iye hinted at her relationship, the identity of her partner emerges as Dj Shawn.
The brand influencer has taken to Twitter to share a photo of herself with her new man, emphasizing how enticing the love is.
Following fan speculation and investigations into Vee’s partner’s identity, he has been identified as a disc jockey.
A look at DJ Shawn’s Instagram page confirmed the claim, as he posted an Instagram story video of them in a club wishing her a happy birthday in advance.
“Birthday girl soon,” he wrote with a heart emoji.
Fans of Vee Iye had already flooded his page warning him about how he handles the heart of their favourite.
“No give our favorite breakfast chop oo🙄she no like stress abeg no stress her oo😩,” a fan @kennypearl9 wrote.
Watch the video below;
🤔 DJ Shawn? https://t.co/Atl3uclQMs pic.twitter.com/COjzOnJb3S
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 12, 2023
