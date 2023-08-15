Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney is surprised by the amount of dirt in Biggie’s house and is astonished by other housemates’ terrible hygiene.

The BBNaija star told Frodd in a video that recently surfaced online how shocked he is by what he has seen at Biggie’s home.

This comes after he chastised other housemates for failing to clean up the kitchen after use.

He claimed that despite the presence of people who make claims to being extremely clean, there is a lot of dirt in Biggie’s home that has been created by other residents.

In response, Frodd observed that wealthy individuals are typically not very clean, especially those who make claims to impeccable cleanliness.

