Reality star, Whitemoney addresses his conflict with Ceec, another housemate, whom he accused of treating him disrespectfully.

The artist had previously voiced the same problem regarding the female housemate and how she addresses him.

Whitemoney clarified the situation while affirming that Ceec denigrates him with her language in a conversation with Angel Smith.

He said that even if she sometimes says it in jest, it always seems insulting.

“The only problem I have with Ceec is disrespect and I don’t like it. If you are doing it with a lot of people, you won’t do it with me. She talks to me anyhow most times. She might be joking about it but I called her and said I’m just not cool with it,” he said.

Watch the video below …