BBNaija star, Ceec has expressed her frustration after Big brother banned her from participating in this week’s Head of house (HOH) game.

It could be recalled that the reality star was banned from participating in the HOH last week as a punishment for her behavior with Ilebaye the weekend before.

This week, Biggie called off Ceec and Cross from playing in the HOH game for coming late to the arena.

Expressing her frustration, Ceec stated that she feels like she is being punished for something she didn’t do.

According to her, she is tired of being in a house where trouble seems to follow her around.

She is also worried about getting to a point where she doesn’t want to be in the house anymore.

In her words;

“I don’t want to get to a stage in this house where I’d want to leave . I’m tired mentally. Why is it that when I avoid trouble , it kept following me . This week that I even vow to be gentle trouble follow me “

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “You have a special spot in my heart” Actress, Chisom Steve pen heartwarming note to Destiny Etiko on her birthday (Photos)